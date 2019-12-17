A Michigan man was found guilty Tuesday in the February crash that killed 71-year-old Cassandra Clausen of Gretna.

Sarpy County District Judge George Thompson found Abram Sollman, 46, guilty of motor-vehicle homicide while under the influence, driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 24. Sollman faces a maximum of 20 years' imprisonment, according to the Sarpy County Attorney's Office.

Sollman's blood-alcohol content was .197, said Michael Mills, the deputy Sarpy County attorney who tried the case.

Traffic investigators estimate that Sollman was traveling at least 18 mph over the speed limit at the time of the collision. Sollman was driving his Volkswagen east on U.S. Highway 6 when he collided with Clausen's Honda as she pulled onto the highway from North Star Drive.

“This was a difficult case, and we think this was a just verdict," said Chief Deputy Bonnie Moore.

Tom Strigenz, public defender, also described the case as difficult.

"This was a horrible case for lots of reasons," he said. "Was this an accident? We felt very much that it was," Strigenz said. A contributing factor was Clausen pulling onto the highway into the path of Sollman's vehicle, the defense argued.

Depending upon the sentence, the defense will appeal, Strigenz said.

