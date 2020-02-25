A Michigan man was sentenced Monday in Sarpy County District Court to 14 to 20 years for motor-vehicle homicide in connection with the death of a Gretna woman just more than one year ago.
Judge George Thompson found Abram Sollman, 47, guilty of causing the death of Cassandra Clausen, 71, in a crash on Feb. 1, 2019.
Sollman was also sentenced to 90 days for driving under the influence of alcohol and 90 days for reckless driving. The sentences will be served consecutively, Thompson said.
Sollman’s blood-alcohol content was .197, said Michael Mills, the deputy Sarpy County attorney who tried the case.
Sollman was driving his Volkswagen Jetta east on U.S. Highway 6 about 6:15 p.m. just north of the Nebraska Crossing Outlets when his car collided with Clausen’s Honda CRV as she pulled onto the highway from North Star Drive. Traffic investigators estimate that Sollman was traveling at least 18 mph over the speed limit at the time of the collision.
Clausen, who retired from the Air Force in 1985 after 17 years of service, was taken to an Omaha hospital, where she died.
