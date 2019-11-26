A Michigan man was sentenced to 4½ years in federal prison after being found guilty of identity theft during cellphone purchases in nine Nebraska cities. 

Senior U.S. District Court Judge Laurie Smith Camp on Monday also ordered Christopher C. Heinz, 30, to pay restitution in the amount of $22,126. He was found guilty of the fraudulent use of Social Security numbers and aggravated identity theft. 

Prosecutors said Heinz used stolen IDs of credit-worthy people to purchase high-end cellphones at retail stores from December 2017 through June 2018. The purchases were made in Kearney, Holdrege, Norfolk, Beatrice, Columbus, Grand Island, Hastings, Ainsworth and O’Neill, Nebraska.

Heinz provided counterfeit driver’s licenses and Social Security numbers belonging to actual people to stores to qualify for credit.

After leaving prison, Heinz will be placed on three years supervised release.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the Social Security Administration, the Nebraska State Patrol and several local law enforcement agencies. 

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 60

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription