Two men accused of robbing a west Omaha store and tying up store employees on Monday have been arrested.
Omaha police were sent to the Sprint store at 14919 West Maple Road just after 12:15 p.m. Monday to investigate a report of a robbery. The workers there told officers that two men had entered the business, forced them into a storage room and tied them up. The robbers took numerous items, police said, and fled in a black Chevy Impala before switching to a white Chevy Tahoe.
Officers tried to stop the Tahoe, but the driver wouldn't pull over. Two men eventually got out of the SUV near 97th and Binney Streets. One was caught after a short foot pursuit and the other was found during a search of the area, police said.
Police have booked a 36-year-old man into jail on suspicion of robbery, use of a weapon to commit a felony and felon in possession of a firearm. A 37-year-old man has been booked on suspicion of robbery, use of a weapon to commit a felony, felon in possession of a firearm and felony flight to avoid arrest.
