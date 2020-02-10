Three men accused of stealing $25,000 from an Omaha man by forging business checks have been arrested, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

The men, a 26-year-old and two 24-year-olds, had large amounts of cash, forged checks and credit cards with other people's names on them when they were arrested Thursday. 

Deputies set up an undercover sting operation to nab the group and met them near 180th and Burt Streets. A witness told authorities that the trio were forging business checks using an Omaha resident's account, then depositing the checks into the accounts of teenagers they found through social media.

Those teenagers would deposit the forged checks and immediately take out cash when the check cleared, said Capt. Wayne Hudson. Detectives still are investigating how many teens were involved in the scam — they would be considered accomplices, he said.

Deputies found forged checks in the trio's vehicle. A search of their hotel room showed evidence of travel elsewhere in Nebraska and other states, including Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana and Arizona. 

"Stolen checks, credit cards, and check-manufacturing paraphernalia were linked to local and regional business victims whose losses averaged $10,000 each," the Sheriff's Office said in a press release. 

Only one person has been identified as a victim, but the Sheriff's Office is working to figure out if other people have lost money from this scam. 

Anyone who has information or experienced similar losses should call investigators at 402-444-6000.

