It sure caught the attention of Husker fans.
Championship rings were among the $165,000 in sports memorabilia initially reported stolen from the Lincoln home of Nebraska football coach Scott Frost.
But late Monday afternoon, Frost called police to report that he had found the rings, an autographed helmet and a Wii in his garage.
Still missing are five football helmets, Air Jordan shoes and photographs.
“We’re still investigating it as a burglary and we will continue to do so,” said Capt. Todd Kocian of the Lincoln Police Department.
In a statement Monday afternoon, Frost described the incident at his home as “obviously very disappointing and discouraging. All of our belongings were gone through, and it will take some time to determine exactly what is missing and the value of those items.”
Frost also said “the value of what we believe to actually be missing is lower than what has been publicly reported.”
Frost’s home is being renovated, and it appears entry was gained through an unlocked door, police said. The home was unoccupied.
The incident took place sometime between Friday afternoon and Sunday afternoon, police said.
World-Herald staff writer Andrew J. Nelson contributed to this report.
comments
His parents live relatively nearby. Should he have not kept them there until the renovation was complete? Looks like a contractor may be liable for this, perhaps one of its employees involved?
why would you leave valuables at a house that is being renovated??
He'll be able to replace any $$$ loss with what he'll be paid as coach-win, lose, or draw.
Money can't really buy your 1997 championship ring back. But I also don't know how you could sell most of that.
The items appear to be sentimental, not everything is about money.
Lets catch those Bast***s string them up
All police from all Nebraska communities including Omaha must immediately drop what they are doing and comb Lincoln block by block until these despicable dastards are brought to swift, protracted painful justice (culminating in crucifixion outside Memorial stadium). An unspeakable crime! All of Husker nation must avenge it!
So funny. Who leaves a door unlocked
So many monday morning quarterbacks.
I meant George’s comment is funny, not the robbery
