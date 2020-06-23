The pizza, ice cream sandwiches and gift cards were a small price Nereus Sutko had to pay, in return for his big payoff. 

He offered the goodies at Omaha senior living residences and low-income housing units. In return, he got their insurance and personal information and, many times, referrals to others' insurance and personal information. 

Over 10 years, he fraudulently billed insurance plans, such as Medicare and Medicaid in Nebraska and Iowa for orthotics and other medical equipment that the beneficiaries were never prescribed and never received. In return, he was paid more than $1.8 million — at least $800,000 of which was illegitimate. 

Now Sutko will pay a big price. U.S. District Judge John Gerrard sentenced Sutko, 38, on Tuesday to nearly four years in prison. He also will serve a three-year term of supervised release and must pay back $800,000 to the taxpayer-funded insurance plans.

And he must give up the speedboat and grey 2014 Chevy Corvette he bought with the money he stole. 

According to his indictment and other court documents: 

Sutko established a business called Better Lives LLC, which operated out of various locations in Omaha. 

In 2010, he began submitting bogus bills to Medicare and Medicaid on behalf of beneficiaries who didn't need the goods he was ordering. 

His pattern: He would go to low-income housing units or senior residential units in Lincoln, Omaha and Des Moines and would put on pizza parties or ice-cream socials. He would get those gathered to sign up and provide their personal information and insurance. He would hand out gift cards if people referred others to him.  

In 2017, federal investigators began receiving reports of suspicious billings by Better Lives. Authorities launched an investigation, culminating in Sutko's indictment in May 2019.  

In all, he submitted at least 3,649 claims, causing losses to Medicare, Nebraska Medicaid, and Iowa Medicaid of at least $806,441. 

Joe Kelly, U.S. Attorney for Nebraska, said his office will target those who loot programs that serve elderly and vulnerable populations. 

“Sutko thought his scams would result in riches, but he failed to account for the commitment of our investigators to root out such fraud,” said Curt L. Muller, Special Agent in Charge for the Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Reporter - Courts

Todd Cooper covers courts, lawyers, trials, legal issues, the justice system and government wrongdoing for The World-Herald.

