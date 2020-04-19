A wild altercation Saturday night in a west Omaha apartment ended after police shot a pit bull that bit an officer and then shocked two of four adults there with a Taser.
According to the police report, here is what happened:
Shortly before 11 p.m., emergency dispatchers began getting calls about a woman yelling for help and loud crashing noises coming from an apartment at 5265 S. 157th Court in the Millard area.
When police arrived, they also heard the loud crashing and someone yelling for help, so they called for backup.
Officers knocked, but the screaming continued and no one answered back to the police. The officers then tried to force entry but could only get the door partway open because it had been barricaded by living room furniture.
Through the doorway, police could see a man partially covered in blood and clad only in his boxers. He was screaming incoherently and saying, “I’ll kill them.” Officers could also hear the woman screaming and saying “love.”
Police also heard a small child and a dog.
For a couple more minutes, the officers tried to get the man to come out of the apartment.
The man charged police, leapt over the furniture and into the hallway.
The dog followed the man into the hallway, and as the police struggled with the man, the dog bit an officer a couple of times and latched onto his leg. Police were able to shoot and kill the dog.
Police used a Taser on the man to subdue him.
With the dog dead and the man subdued, the woman continued to scream and refused to come out of the apartment. Through the efforts of numerous officers, police were able to force their way into the apartment.
The woman continued to resist police, an officer deployed his Taser and she kept resisting before eventually being subdued.
Police found the child on the balcony with two other adults. Those adults were also uncooperative, and they were taken to Police Headquarters for questioning.
The woman and the man who had charged police were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in critical condition, in part because of possible “excited delirium,” but also for dog bites and other injuries. After being treated at the hospital, they were taken to Police Headquarters for interviews and booked on suspicion of multiple felonies. The man, 32, and the woman, 25, listed the apartment as their home address. Police think that the dog may have belonged to them.
The child, determined to be 4 years old, was evaluated by paramedics and found to have a small bruise on his arm. It’s not known if he lived with the couple. He was taken to Project Harmony.
One of the adults on the balcony had also been bitten by the dog.
Inside the apartment, police found narcotics and paraphernalia in plain view. Further investigation at the apartment yielded a large amount of various drugs — including psychedelic mushrooms, acid, methamphetamine and marijuana — a large amount of cash and two firearms.
The injured officer, David Kirk, 32, was taken to Bergan Mercy in serious condition. An update on Kirk’s injuries was not available Sunday.
The Omaha Police Officers Association said on Twitter: “We hope for a speedy recovery for our injured member. Please keep the officer in your thoughts and prayers. Our members put their own safety on the line every day responding to emergency calls.”
