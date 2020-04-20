Allen Massey Jr., 57, has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of Horace Steen.

Police say Massey punched Steen, 49, who fell and hit his head on the concrete.

Steen's injury occurred March 25 at J-N-J Grocery Store at 3247 N. 42nd St. Steen died last week.

Nancy Gaarder

