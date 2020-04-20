Allen Massey Jr., 57, has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of Horace Steen.
Police say Massey punched Steen, 49, who fell and hit his head on the concrete.
Steen's injury occurred March 25 at J-N-J Grocery Store at 3247 N. 42nd St. Steen died last week.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.