A man and woman were injured Saturday night in shooting near Miller Park in North Omaha. 

The woman, Dionne Moody-Hudson, 37, and Brian Hudson, 36, of Omaha, were taken to Immanuel Medical Center for treatment, police said. Police did not announce any arrests or information about potential suspects. 

Moody-Hudson sustained a gunshot wound that did not appear to be life threatening, police said. Hudson appeared to have minor injuries after he was hit by debris from the shooting. 

The incident occurred about 6:40 p.m. at 30th Street and Arcadia Avenue. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter notification found a house and two vehicles that had been hit by gunfire, police said. 

Moody-Hudson and Hudson were located near 56th Street and Sorensen Parkway in a vehicle that also had been struck by gunfire. An Omaha Fire Department ambulance  took the two to the hospital. 

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a shooting. 

