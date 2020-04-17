OMA_OWH_5b4cc8d052097.hires

The Guaca Maya Mexican Restaurant, at 5002 S. 33rd St., is photographed the day after a fatal shooting took place there the previous night in July 2018.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Thirty seconds of posturing in a parking lot between two groups of men who didn’t know each other took its toll: One man was shot and killed, and his brother was shot and injured.

And the shooter was sentenced Thursday to 40 to 65 years in prison for his crimes.

Douglas County District Judge Gary Randall sentenced Anthony Sanchez, 21, to the term, which, with mandatory minimums for gun crimes, translates to 25 to 37½ years in prison.

Franco Gonzalez-Mendez
Anthony Sanchez

In January, a jury convicted Sanchez of second-degree murder, second-degree assault and two weapons counts in the July 2018 shooting death of Franco Gonzalez-Mendez, 23, outside the Guaca Maya restaurant. His brother Edgar Gonzalez-Mendez, 22, was shot in the face but, remarkably, survived.

Edgar, who still has a bullet fragment lodged near his tonsils, and those gathered were left to sort out how a “lame” night turned into a burst of mind-bending violence.

Four men — Victor Serrano, Omar Moreno and the Gonzalez-Mendez brothers — had gone swimming at FunPlex that summer Sunday. They went out to eat and drink at another restaurant and hoped to maybe dance with some girls at Guaca Maya, the restaurant near 33rd and O Streets that turns into a nightclub after hours.

But the place wasn’t exactly hopping on the eve of a workday. So the men decided to call it a night.

“It’s lame in there,” one of the men told an off-duty Omaha police officer providing security.

Less than a minute later, their boredom turned into bedlam, stemming from nothing more than what prosecutors called “posturing” in the parking lot of Guaca Maya.

On one side were the four men.

On the other side were seven people who were strangers to the first group: five men and two women who had just arrived from their homes in Crete, Nebraska, for a night out.

Somebody from Serrano’s group popped off at somebody from Sanchez’s group. Men in each group squared off. Edgar Gonzalez-Mendez admitted that he threw the first punch.

From there, chaos. A bald male — prosecutors allege that it was Sanchez — joined in the fracas. Serrano saw him pull out a gun and grabbed him.

The 9 mm handgun fell onto the pavement. Serrano had hold of Sanchez’s arms and his shirt.

But Sanchez ripped out of his shirt. Serrano ran to the off-duty officers. The second he arrived, they heard eight gunshots.

Left behind in the parking lot: a cellphone that police traced to a man in Sanchez’s group. And a gray T-shirt. Tested weeks later, it had Sanchez’s DNA on it.

At the sentencing hearing Thursday, prosecutor Molly Keane decried the spur-of-the-moment violence. She noted that Edgar had to come in “and relive” the worst day of his life.

“Not only was he himself shot, but his brother was shot and killed right before his eyes,” Keane said. “Franco was a young man with a family who loved him. That family misses him every day.”

