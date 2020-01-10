A Yutan man who shot the tire of a man's pickup truck in a road rage incident in Elkhorn was sentenced Friday to probation. 

Zachary Parker, 30, pleaded no contest in October to two counts of terroristic threats. In exchange, the Douglas County Attorney's Office dropped three weapons charges, including unlawful and intentional discharge of a firearm. 

Douglas County District Judge Marlon Polk sentenced Parker to two years of probation on each count, with the sentences running at the same time. 

On Feb. 28, 2019, Colton French, his wife and their 2-year-old son were headed to Arby's for lunch on 204th Street in the Elkhorn area. He had just passed another car in the left lane when Parker, driving a 2003 Lexus IS 300, swerved toward French's Ford F-250 Super Duty pickup. 

French had to step on the brakes and let Parker pass. 

At the stoplight at 204th and Veterans Drive, Parker pulled up next to French, and French cursed at him. Then, Parker got out of his car holding a pistol and shot the rear driver's side tire of the truck, causing a flat. 

French was able to follow the car into the neighborhood until his wife took a photo of the car and license plate number. 

Glenn Shapiro, Parker's attorney, said his client is at a medium to low risk to reoffend. Prosecutor Ann Miller said Parker has successfully completed anger management treatment and other programs and is an appropriate candidate for probation.

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliavalentine. Phone: 402-444-1068.

