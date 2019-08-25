A man was shot Sunday afternoon while changing a tire near 52nd Street and Sorensen Parkway, the gunshot victim told police.
Jermaine Lewis, 21, went by private transportation to Immanuel Medical Center, where he talked to police investigators.
He was expected to survive the injury, said Officer Michael Pecha, a police spokesman.
Police had responded to the 4200 block of Florence Boulevard at 2:11 p.m. when gunshots were detected in the area.
Then the officers received word of a 911 call about the shooting victim near 52nd and Sorensen, Pecha said.
Lewis said the occupants of a black sedan shot at him, according to Pecha.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a $10,000 reward.
