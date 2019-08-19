A man was shot in the arm early Monday morning, Council Bluffs police said.
Officers went to the Best Western Crossroads of the Bluffs near 24th Street and Interstate 80 at 1:54 a.m. for a report of a person with a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to a hospital.
Anyone with information should call the criminal investigation division at 712-328-4728 or file an anonymous report at 712-328-STOP.
