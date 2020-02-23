A 38-year-old man was arrested Sunday at a casino in Iowa, the day after he was suspected of robbing an Omaha credit union.

The man was booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice related to a robbery warrant out of Omaha.

Omaha police say the man is a suspect in the robbery of the Metro Credit Union at 4444 Ames Ave.

A teller at the credit union told police that a man entered the building about 1 p.m. Saturday, brandished a construction tool as a weapon and demanded cash. He took off on foot.

Surveillance video from the credit union provided an image of the man.

Nancy Gaarder

