A 38-year-old man was arrested Sunday at a casino in Iowa, the day after he was suspected of robbing an Omaha credit union.
The man was booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice related to a robbery warrant out of Omaha.
Omaha police say the man is a suspect in the robbery of the Metro Credit Union at 4444 Ames Ave.
A teller at the credit union told police that a man entered the building about 1 p.m. Saturday, brandished a construction tool as a weapon and demanded cash. He took off on foot.
Surveillance video from the credit union provided an image of the man.
