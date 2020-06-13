A man who Omaha police suspect was shot by a 15-year-old boy earlier this week died from his injuries Saturday.

Jonathan Baltimore, 20, was taken from the area of 46th Street and Grand Avenue to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

His death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Omaha Police Department.

Officers took the 15-year-old suspect into custody and booked him into the Douglas County Youth Center on suspicion of second-degree felony assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, unlawful possession of a handgun by a minor and possession of a defaced firearm. — Jessica Wade

