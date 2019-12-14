A man was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition after he was shot in the thigh Saturday night. 

Omaha police responded to the shooting near 24th and Kansas Streets about 10 p.m.

Stay with The World-Herald for more on this developing story.

jwade@owh.com

