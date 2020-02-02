Benson home - shooting scene

Omaha police officers investigate a shooting at a Benson home on Sunday.

 ALIA CONLEY/THE WORLD-HERALD

A man was shot in the chest Sunday afternoon at his Benson home and suffered serious injuries, Omaha police said. 

Several people called 911 to report the shooting at 3:20 p.m. at 6549 Franklin St., Lt. Michael Davis said. 

Officers found the 36-year-old man at the front door. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition, but Davis said later the victim's  injuries did not seem life-threatening. Davis said he couldn't yet release the identity of the man. 

Davis said multiple shots were fired by a lone gunman, but it appears that the man was shot only once.

The gunman is in his late teens or early 20s, wearing a gray hoodie sweatshirt and gray sweatpants with a blue hat. He was last seen by witnesses running northbound on 66th Street, Davis said.  

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings.

