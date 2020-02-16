A 25-year-old man was shot after arranging to meet someone to make a sale of shoes, according to Omaha police.
The shooting occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Millard area.
According to Omaha police, Jalil Tookhi arranged to meet someone at 156th and Q Streets to sell the person shoes.
The prospective buyer displayed a gun and tried to rob Tookhi, police said. That led to a car chase.
At some point, the prospective buyer fired a weapon, wounding Tookhi. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
The shooting was reported to police at 156th and Stonybrook Boulevard.
The suspect was arrested near 144th Street and Hillsdale Avenue.
