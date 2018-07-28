UPDATE, 11:00 a.m.: The Omaha Police Department has identified the victim in a shooting Friday night at 10605 Parker St.
The police said Saturday that Justin Cramer, 33, suffered non life-threatening injuries when he was shot just before 10 p.m.
Cramer sat in a car when a male suspect walked up and shot Cramer, the police said. The suspect fled in a silver compact car.
The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked by the police to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 444-STOP.
A man was in critical condition Friday night after being shot twice in the chest outside a home near 106th and Parker Streets, police said.
The man had been inside a house there when he went outside to check on a parked car, according to Omaha Police Lt. Jake Ritonya. There was a confrontation with someone outside and the man was shot twice shortly before 10 p.m.
He was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in critical condition. He was stabilized at the hospital, and his gunshot wounds are not believed to be life-threatening.
There were no immediate arrests.
