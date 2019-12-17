Maria Cristina Menjivar and sons

Maria Cristina Menjivar with sons, from left, Adrian, 8, Angel, 7, and Julian, 10. Cristina Menjivar, who was pregnant with her first daughter, “did anything and everything” for her boys, according to a GoFundMe page for the Schuyler family.

A Fremont man was sentenced Tuesday to five years in jail for the crash that killed a Schuyler woman, her three sons and her unborn daughter.

German Lopez Saenz will serve five consecutive one-year terms for motor vehicle homicide, said Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass. He also will pay $200 in fines for traffic violations.

Maria Cristina Menjivar, 32, and sons Julian, 10, Adrian, 8, Angel, 7, and their unborn sister, Luna, died in the crash.

The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 30 on a foggy February evening and involved a third vehicle. That vehicle was stopped in Lopez Saenz's lane of travel and was waiting for Menjivar's oncoming vehicle to pass before turning left.

When Lopez Saenz came upon the stopped vehicle, his truck rear-ended it, and the force of the collision propelled his truck into Menjivar's path.

The family died at the scene.

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 60

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102,

twitter.com/gaarder

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription