A Fremont man was sentenced Tuesday to five years in jail for the crash that killed a Schuyler woman, her three sons and her unborn daughter.
German Lopez Saenz will serve five consecutive one-year terms for motor vehicle homicide, said Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass. He also will pay $200 in fines for traffic violations.
Maria Cristina Menjivar, 32, and sons Julian, 10, Adrian, 8, Angel, 7, and their unborn sister, Luna, died in the crash.
The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 30 on a foggy February evening and involved a third vehicle. That vehicle was stopped in Lopez Saenz's lane of travel and was waiting for Menjivar's oncoming vehicle to pass before turning left.
When Lopez Saenz came upon the stopped vehicle, his truck rear-ended it, and the force of the collision propelled his truck into Menjivar's path.
The family died at the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.