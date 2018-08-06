Omaha police are looking for a young male suspect in connection with an armed robbery at Abelardo's restaurant Monday night.

Police said they responded to a call at 6:03 p.m. about a robbery at gunpoint at the restaurant, located at 3121 Q St. Witnesses told officers that the man entered the restaurant armed with a handgun and demanded money, then fled after receiving an unknown amount.

The investigation is ongoing.

Matt Hanson covers a little bit of everything as one of The World-Herald's summer interns. Phone: 402-444-1304.

