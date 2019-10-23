...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:15 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.2 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 26.2 FEET THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON.
&&
An 18-year-old man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for his role in a January robbery that turned deadly at a Bellevue apartment complex, according to Deputy Sarpy County Attorney Ben Perlman.
Dakota Pirruccello pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder and use of a weapon in the death of Brian Faeller. The sentence for second-degree murder ranges from 20 years to life, while the weapons charge carries a mandatory minimum of five years. Pirruccello had originally been charged with first-degree murder.
Perlman said Pirruccello and others went to Faeller’s apartment with the intent to rob him. Faeller met them at the door and the robbery quickly escalated to violence.
After fatally wounding Faeller, 23, the robbers took off with some of his possessions, Perlman said.
At least two others are awaiting trial in connection with Faeller’s death.
The shooting happened about 10 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Pheasant Ridge Apartments, near 36th Street about a mile south of Nebraska Highway 370.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
1 of 8
Jacque Holbert, 21, became the first homicide victim of 2019 on Jan. 20 after being shot while lying in bed at 3370 Burdette St. Read more
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.