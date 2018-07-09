A 19-year-old man was taken to an Omaha hospital with multiple gunshot wounds early Sunday after he left a party in west Omaha.
Jordan D. Williams of Omaha is expected to survive, police said. Williams told officers that he left a party near 149th Street and Seward Plaza about 5:15 a.m. when he was approached by two men.
After a brief conversation, at least one of the men began shooting at him, Williams said. He was taken to Lakeside Hospital by private vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to an arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of $10,000.
