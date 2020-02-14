A man who fled a traffic stop in Seward County was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 80.

The man, who was driving a vehicle with Illinois license plates, was headed east on I-80 east of Milford. About 3:15 p.m. Thursday, a Seward County sheriff’s deputy pulled the vehicle over for a traffic stop.

In a search of the vehicle, the deputy found “a large number of narcotics,” according to a press release.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, ran into the eastbound lanes of traffic, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office said. He was struck by a westbound vehicle and taken to Seward Memorial Hospital in Seward, where he was pronounced dead.

No one else was injured.

Following state law, a grand jury will be convened to review the death, which is considered an in-custody death. The Sheriff’s Office has asked the Nebraska State Patrol to investigate.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 11

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

Tags

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliaconleyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1068.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started