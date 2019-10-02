75th and Hartman shooting

The scene of a Wednesday night shooting near 75th Street and Hartman Avenue.

A man was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition after he was shot Wednesday night, said Omaha Police Lt. Nick Muller.

The shooting occurred near 75th Street and Hartman Avenue about 9:30 p.m.

Scanner traffic indicated that the man was shot in the back.

