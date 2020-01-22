A man who came to a Lincoln hospital with a broken leg was injured while stealing a TV, Lincoln police said. 

About 1 p.m. Tuesday, Lincoln police officers were called to the Waterbrook Apartments near 27th and Superior Streets to investigate a burglary. An 18-year-old woman reported that two people she knew were leaving her apartment with her property. Among an estimated $2,200 of belongings were TVs, a phone, a wallet with cash, shoes, a DVD player, a hat and a debit card. 

The young woman said she saw a man holding a stolen TV while lying on the ground and yelling that he had broken his leg. She also spotted a 35-year-old woman who was wearing a stolen hat. 

The couple got into a truck and left the scene before officers arrived. Officers later received a call from a local hospital that a man had arrived seeking treatment for a broken leg. 

Officers went to the hospital, where the man stated that he had slipped on the ice while leaving the apartment. Police were able to recover the 18-year-old's stolen property from the couple's vehicle in the hospital parking lot. 

Due to the extensive injury to his leg, the man remained at the hospital and will be arrested at a later date, police said. The woman was arrested on suspicion of burglary. 

