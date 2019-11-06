You've probably seen music videos or movies where someone takes wads of cash and throws them in the air, letting the $50s and $20s rain down around them.

The money that's used in the productions isn't legal tender, and it says so on the bills. But a man in La Vista who was paid with the bills didn't notice the disclaimer until too late.

The man called La Vista police Monday evening after selling a camera and a mouse keyboard to a man who gave him $500 cash for the items. After the sale, Officer Dana Miller said, the man looked at the $50s, $20s and $10s and realized he had been scammed.

"It looks very real in person," Miller said Wednesday, noting that the prop money can be purchased online. She said if she had not seen the statement on the bills, "I would think it's real." 

The offense in this case, she would learn, was theft by deception, not counterfeiting.

The man told police the scammer drove away in a blue Dodge Caravan, but it didn't have license plates, making it very difficult for police to track down.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109,

twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

