...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:30 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.1 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 25.0 FEET THROUGH THE
WEEKEND.
&&
Prop movie money says on the front of the bills that it is not legal tender.
You've probably seen music videos or movies where someone takes wads of cash and throws them in the air, letting the $50s and $20s rain down around them.
The money that's used in the productions isn't legal tender, and it says so on the bills. But a man in La Vista who was paid with the bills didn't notice the disclaimer until too late.
The man called La Vista police Monday evening after selling a camera and a mouse keyboard to a man who gave him $500 cash for the items. After the sale, Officer Dana Miller said, the man looked at the $50s, $20s and $10s and realized he had been scammed.
*ALERT* *CURRENTLY HAPPENING IN THE AREA* If you are selling items on trade/sell website there are individuals using "Movie Money" to purchase the items. The money appears real, but if you look closely it states it isn't. @CityofLaVistapic.twitter.com/0QnUNOcLa5
