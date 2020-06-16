A man who authorities say was a suspect in an Omaha homicide was killed Monday in a shootout with law enforcement officers in northeast Kansas.
The Kansas Highway Patrol was helping the U.S. Marshals Service track down someone in the Lake Perry area of northeast Kansas around 3 p.m. The person was spotted and state troopers pursued the vehicle, the patrol said.
A trooper disabled the vehicle and the pursuit ended near 19th and Massachusetts Streets in Lawrence, Kansas. The man got out of the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with troopers and an officer from a local law enforcement agency, the patrol said.
The man was fatally injured and died at the scene. Officials aren't releasing the man's name until his relatives are notified.
A female passenger in the vehicle was uninjured, the Johnson County (Kansas) Sheriff's Office said. She was taken in for questioning by police.
As is standard practice, and in accordance with Kansas Highway Patrol policy, the troopers involved will be placed on administrative leave while the case is being investigated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.