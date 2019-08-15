The man found dead late Wednesday outside a Dundee apartment building was visiting extended family there, family members say.

Ar Li, 41, was widowed about two years ago and had two children, a teenage daughter and a young adult son, both living in the Kansas City area. An Omaha resident from Myanmar, he came to the apartment building frequently, they said. He'd spent much of Wednesday playing soccer at a nearby field. 

Officers were called to the area of 49th and Hamilton Streets about 11:40 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting, Omaha police said. When they arrived, they found Li in the parking lot of the apartment building at 1313 N. 49th St. He was declared dead at the scene.

His death was the 10th homicide in Omaha in 2019.

Family members said Li had been drinking outside with an acquaintance when he was killed. Li, they said, had previously intervened in a fight when the man he was drinking with was fighting another person.

Anyone with information about Li’s death can contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. The group offers an enhanced reward of $25,000 for a tip leading to the arrest of people who are involved in a homicide.

