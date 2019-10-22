An Omaha man found dead Sunday in a Bellevue park will be remembered for "his intellectual spirit," his family said Tuesday in an obituary notice. 

Matthew A. Brenden, 19, who was the victim in a shooting a year ago, was found dead in Faulkland Park, near 48th Street and Schroeder Drive, on Sunday morning. His family declined to comment on his death other than to direct a reporter to the Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel website. 

"Matthew will be remembered for his intellectual spirit, love for philosophical debates, and his bold opinion," the family said in an announcement on the website. 

A celebration of life service will be held Friday at 1 p.m. in the Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel, 2202 Hancock St. Memorials can be directed to the family.

Bellevue police have not said how Brenden died, other than to say it's not believed it was from natural causes. A police spokesman said Tuesday afternoon that Brenden's death has not been ruled a homicide.

"They are working hard on it, and I anticipate more answers in the next 12 to 24 hours," Lt. Andy Jashinske said. 

Brenden had been a victim of violence in a June 12, 2018, incident when he was shot twice in the torso. A Douglas County prosecutor said Brenden and his girlfriend, Za'kari Glasgow, who was shot once in the shoulder, were part of a marijuana purchase that went wrong. 

The shooting occurred near the Kroc Center, a Salvation Army facility at 28th and Y Streets. A Bellevue teen was sentenced to five years of probation for second-degree assault for his involvement in the shootings.

Survivors include Brenden's mother, Sandra Brenden; father, Luke Brenden; brother, Gary Brenden; a sister, Gianna Gonzales; and Glasgow, his longtime girlfriend. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

