A 33-year-old man became Omaha’s latest homicide victim Wednesday afternoon following a shooting at the Little Italy intersection of Fifth and William Streets.
When police arrived, Jethro Dufour was lying on a sidewalk with severe injuries. He was taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where he died.
Omaha Police Lt. Jennifer Russell said there were few details that police could provide.
Police at 2:39 p.m. received a call about shots fired and then received a second call about a vehicle striking a parked car, she said.
A neighbor who lives up the street from the intersection said he heard gunshots, a car crash and squealing tires, so he ran outside.
“It was pow, pow, pow, at least five shots,” Jay Hoffman said, adding that he didn’t see what happened.
A newer-model red pickup truck remained parked askew in the street. It had been involved in the crash, but Russell said she wasn’t able to say much beyond that.
Two people fled the scene on foot, and a silver or tan Chevy SUV also fled the scene, she said.
2019 Omaha homicides
