5TH AND WILLIAM

A red truck remained parked askew in the street as Omaha police investigated an altercation that left a 33-year-old man dead.

 NANCY GAARDER/THE WORLD-HERALD

A 33-year-old man became Omaha’s latest homicide victim Wednesday afternoon following a shooting at the Little Italy intersection of Fifth and William Streets.

When police arrived, Jethro Dufour was lying on a sidewalk with severe injuries. He was taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where he died.

Omaha Police Lt. Jennifer Russell said there were few details that police could provide.

Police at 2:39 p.m. received a call about shots fired and then received a second call about a vehicle striking a parked car, she said.

A neighbor who lives up the street from the intersection said he heard gunshots, a car crash and squealing tires, so he ran outside.

“It was pow, pow, pow, at least five shots,” Jay Hoffman said, adding that he didn’t see what happened.

A newer-model red pickup truck remained parked askew in the street. It had been involved in the crash, but Russell said she wasn’t able to say much beyond that.

Two people fled the scene on foot, and a silver or tan Chevy SUV also fled the scene, she said.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102

twitter.com/gaarder

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription