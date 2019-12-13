A man died after being shot in north Omaha on Friday night.
Police responded to the scene near 18th and Emmett Streets about 11 p.m.
Emergency dispatch reports indicated that shots may have been fired from a vehicle in the area.
Stay with The World-Herald for more on this developing story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.