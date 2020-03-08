A man died Sunday morning in Lincoln after being found with stab wounds, Lincoln police said.
Shortly after 3:30 a.m., police were called to a residence near 23rd and Orchard Streets and found the man inside with stab wounds. He died from his injuries.
Police did not release the man’s name or age on Sunday.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lincoln police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.
— Emily Nitcher
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.