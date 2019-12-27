shooting

Omaha police taped off the crime scene near 30th Street and Stone Avenue where a man was shot and killed Friday night.

 JESSICA WADE/THE WORLD-HERALD

A man died after he was shot outside a home near 30th Street and Stone Avenue Friday night.

Police responded to the scene about 7:30 p.m.

A 10-year-old boy was injured by glass, but wasn't transported by medic. Several of the man's family members were inside the house at the time of the shooting, according to Omaha police.

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 60

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription