A man died when he was shot outside a home near 30th Street and Stone Avenue on Friday night.
The victim was identified Saturday morning as 23-year-old Johnton Banks of Omaha.
Police responded to the scene about 7:30 p.m.
A 10-year-old boy was injured by glass. Several of Banks' family members were inside the house at the time of the shooting, Omaha police said.
Crime Stoppers is offering an enhanced reward of $25,000 for tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect. Anyone with information is urged to call anonymously at 444-STOP (7867) or at www.p3tips.com.
