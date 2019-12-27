A man died when he was shot outside a home near 30th Street and Stone Avenue on Friday night.
Police responded to the scene about 7:30 p.m.
A 10-year-old boy was injured by glass. Several of the man’s family members were inside the house at the time of the shooting, Omaha police said.
