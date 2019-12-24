A man was critically injured in a shooting Monday night near 72nd and Maple Streets.
Omaha police went to a house near 75th and Miami Streets at 8:20 p.m. Monday to investigate a shooting and found a man with a gunshot wound. Laron Lewis, 28, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that were considered potentially life-threatening.
