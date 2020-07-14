cm-shooting

Omaha police investigate a shooting near 48th and Taylor Streets that sent one to the hospital on Monday night.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

A 28-year-old man was critically injured Monday night in a shooting near Fontenelle Park in northeast Omaha.

Lefarich Lindsey of Omaha was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where his injuries were determined not to be life-threatening, a police spokesman said Tuesday. The incident occurred about 7:30 p.m. near 48th and Boyd Streets. 

A 41-year-old man who ran from the scene was detained and interviewed by police. He later was arrested on suspicion of first-degree felony assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of an unregistered firearm, obstructing a peace officer and an unrelated warrant from another jurisdiction. 

