Matthew Stubbendieck, shown in court in 2018, was convicted of assisting in the suicide of his girlfriend, Alicia Wilemon-Sullivan.

LINCOLN — A man found guilty of assisting in his girlfriend’s suicide has opted to serve out his sentence in prison rather than on supervised probation.

Matthew Stubbendieck, 43, of Weeping Water, Nebraska, was ordered to report to prison on Monday to complete a 600-day sentence for assisting in a suicide, a Class IV felony.

Alicia Wilemon-Sullivan told her boyfriend that she had terminal cancer.

Stubbendieck was found guilty of helping his girlfriend from Florida, Alicia Wilemon-Sullivan, slash her wrists on Aug. 1, 2017, at a secluded rock quarry and lake near Weeping Water.

He led authorities to her body four days later.

He testified at his trial that Wilemon-Sullivan had convinced him that she was dying of cancer and that she had flown to Nebraska so she could “die in his arms.”

But an autopsy showed no evidence of cancer, which ran counter to messages and photographs the girlfriend had sent to Stubbendieck indicating that she had been hospitalized but was quitting radiation treatment for cancer.

Stubbendieck faced up to two years in prison, and the prosecutor, Cass County Attorney Colin Palm, recommended a two-year sentence.

Instead, Stubbendieck was sentenced by Cass County District Judge Michael Smith to 25 days in jail and four years of probation.

The Nebraska Supreme Court upheld the conviction, ruling that by encouraging the girlfriend and helping her find a place to take her life, Stubbendieck had played “more than a passive role” in the suicide.

But in January, Stubbendieck informed officials that he no longer wanted to comply with the conditions of his probation, which included paying for a chemical dependency/psychiatric/gambling evaluation and completing any counseling that was recommended.

There was also a requirement that Stubbendieck take medications recommended after an evaluation.

Smith then revoked the probation sentence and ordered Stubbendieck to prison.

The judge gave him credit for 215 days already served in jail, which included 90 days he had served earlier for violating conditions of the probation. Under Nebraska’s good-time law, Stubbendieck will serve at least 85 days in prison.

