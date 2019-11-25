20191126_new_figures

Mourners gather on July 18, 2018, to honor Frederick Green, 57, who was found dead days before at his residence at 6754 N. 35th St.

Everyone tells Keisha Neal that her youngest son looks just like her father, Frederick Green.

That makes it even harder to cope with the fact that Green is gone. He was only able to hold his youngest grandchild about 10 times before he was killed, Neal said.

"It's still hard," Neal said. "They don't get to know their grandpa."

Green, 57, was fatally shot at his home near 35th Street and Newport Avenue in July 2018 as two men robbed Green of $2,000. Phillip Figures, 40, was sentenced Monday to life in prison, plus 40 to 50 years for his involvement in the slaying.

Prosecutors said Figures ordered the gunman to kill Green. Officials have said they know who the gunman is but haven't gathered enough evidence to file charges.

"Figures didn't pull the trigger, but gave the order," said deputy county attorney Beth Beninato. "Without the direct order, Mr. Green may be alive, and we might not be here."

Figures contends he is innocent, but didn't elaborate during his remarks to the court.

"My trial should have been called smoke and mirrors. It's an illusion," he said. "The system couldn't give a damn about our community. They only care about a conviction."

He was found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder and weapon use after just two hours of deliberation. His wife testified for six hours about his confession and strange behavior after Green's slaying.

Carnell Watt, the eldest of Green's four children, said she prays every day that the gunman is arrested and brought to justice. She gave a brief statement to the court.

"My grandmother isn't here but wanted me to say the loss of her son has left a hole in her heart," Watt said. "It is by far the worst experience anyone has to experience … to lose a father at any age."

Watt said her father was a loving man who took care of everyone. She misses his phone calls to her every Monday morning, when he'd ask, "What's going on, number one?"

"He is missed very much," she said.

