A 49-year-old man who was punched three weeks ago outside a grocery store and fell, striking his head on the concrete, has died, Omaha police said.

His death is the city’s eighth homicide this year.

Horace Steen of Omaha was punched outside J N J Grocery, 3247 N. 42nd St., on March 25 about 8 p.m. Witnesses told officers that Steen fell to the ground after he was struck and his head hit the pavement.

He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

massey_allen

Massey Allen Jr.

Authorities arrested Massey Allen Jr., 57, the next day in connection with the assault. He was charged with first-degree felony assault, but now that Steen has died, his charges likely will be upgraded.

Several people posted condolences and memories of Steen on Facebook.

His oldest child, India Steen, wrote that she will always remember her father as a hard-working man who loved his kids.

“Losing you today was the hardest thing I have ever had to face,” she wrote. “(I’m) going to always remember how you could make anybody laugh just with your laugh, (I’m) going to remember all the time we spent together.”

