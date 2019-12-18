A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Jethro DuFour.

DuFour was found mortally wounded on a sidewalk in Omaha's Little Italy on the afternoon of Dec. 4.

On Wednesday, police said Daniel Clemons, 39, had been picked up on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder. He also was arrested on a drug charge.

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 60

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102,

twitter.com/gaarder

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription