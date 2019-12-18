A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Jethro DuFour.
DuFour was found mortally wounded on a sidewalk in Omaha's Little Italy on the afternoon of Dec. 4.
On Wednesday, police said Daniel Clemons, 39, had been picked up on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder. He also was arrested on a drug charge.
