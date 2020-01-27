A 59-year-old man was arrested following a stabbing Sunday evening that injured an Omaha man.
Officers went to Mama's Pizza at 715 N. Saddle Creek Road about 5:45 p.m. after receiving a report of an injured person next to the building. They located Stuart Schweitz, 34, of Omaha, suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition. Police said his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
Investigators determined that the stabbing occurred at an apartment near 44th and Cuming Streets. Officers interviewed a suspect at the apartment before arresting him on suspicion of second-degree felony assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
