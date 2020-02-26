A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in the September death of a 15-year-old in Lincoln.

Majdal K. Elias of Lincoln has been booked in connection with the death of Ali Al-Burkat.

Al-Burkat was fatally shot in northwest Lincoln on the night of Sept. 29th. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

