A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in the September death of a 15-year-old in Lincoln.
Majdal K. Elias of Lincoln has been booked in connection with the death of Ali Al-Burkat.
Al-Burkat was fatally shot in northwest Lincoln on the night of Sept. 29th. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.
