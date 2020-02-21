A 29-year-old man has been charged with felony animal cruelty after a dog was found in southwest Nebraska's Red Willow County with multiple stab wounds.

The Nebraska State Patrol said it was alerted to the severely injured dog on Wednesday. Troopers took it to Red Willow Animal Clinic in McCook, where it underwent emergency surgery that lasted more than two hours.

An anonymous donor from Colorado has covered the dog's medical costs.

Earlier in the week, troopers were told about a transient who had been seen covered in blood. When they found him Tuesday, officials said, the man had blood on his clothes and hands.

Witnesses said the man had previously had two dogs with him, but only one dog was with him when the troopers found him. Troopers determined that the dog didn't belong to the man and took it to an animal shelter in McCook. They then took the man to a homeless shelter in North Platte.

After officials found the injured dog, which had been stabbed in the front leg, chest and neck, they sought to arrest the man on suspicion of animal cruelty. They found him in the Lincoln County Jail, where he was being held after he was accused of shoplifting.

The man, who is from Belden, in northeast Nebraska, was taken to the Red Willow County Jail. There, he is being held on the animal cruelty charge and a charge of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

The injured dog will remain at the Red Willow Animal Clinic and, if unclaimed, will be up for adoption after 10 days, the State Patrol said. The other dog also will be put up for adoption if it is not claimed. Both adoptions will be handled by the McCook Humane Society.

