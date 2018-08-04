A man and woman suffered wounds not believed to be life-threatening after someone opened fire in the 4800 block of Boyd Street on Friday night.
Both were sitting outside on separate porches when the shooting occurred, said Sgt. Danny Flynn of the Omaha Police Department. It was reported about 8:50 p.m.
The woman was wounded in an arm, and a bullet grazed the man's head, Flynn said. Both were awake and talking before an ambulance took them to the hospital in serious condition.
There were no immediate arrests.
The shooting scene is just west of Fontenelle Park and about a half-block east of Lindenwood Court apartments, where four people were wounded in a daytime shooting in May.
