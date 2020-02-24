Beau Gealy and Maci Baily

Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a man and woman who haven't been seen for a week.

The last known whereabouts of Maci Baily, 18, and Beau Gealy, 29, was a Scottsbluff, Nebraska, business on Feb. 18, said Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark L. Overman. Authorities have video surveillance of them at the business, he said.

The two are from the Scottsbluff-Gering area, and both have family there, Overman said. Neither family has heard from them since Tuesday, which is unusual, he said.

"We've got two missing young people, and their families are very concerned, and so are we," Overman said. "We've had people working on this since it was reported."

Baily was reported missing on Friday and Gealy on Saturday. Overman said neither Baily nor Gealy's phones have been used since Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scottsbluff Police Department or the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office.

