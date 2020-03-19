The 21-year-old man accused of firing shots at a Millard Hy-Vee before he was tackled by an off-duty Omaha police officer and another man was ordered Thursday to be held on $1 million bail.
Omahan Jacob W. Muhle was charged with 11 felony charges, including attempted first-degree assault, terroristic threats and several weapons charges. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and will stand trial.
Muhle must post 10 percent of his bail, or $100,000, to be released from jail.
Authorities said Muhle parked his car Tuesday night near the Hy-Vee drive-thru pharmacy at 17810 Welch Plaza and fired a gun three times toward two occupied vehicles.
Two people told police that Muhle turned at them, stared and started walking toward them. They ran, in fear for their lives.
Muhle then walked through the store's west entrance and fired shots.
Muhle shot a video security monitor and walked around the store with the gun until Deputy Chief Scott Gray, who was off duty and in street clothes, held Muhle at gunpoint. As Gray ordered Muhle to drop his gun, shopper Thomas Wenzl tackled Muhle. Gray followed soon after, disarming Muhle and breaking his own hand in the process.
No one was hit by bullets.
Muhle's father told The World-Herald that his son suffers from severe depression, but he didn't know why his son decided go to the Hy-Vee and fire shots. He suggested that his son might have wanted someone to shoot him.
