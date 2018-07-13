A man accused of being one of the shooters in the downtown Omaha shooting that killed a woman will stand trial.
Markese Davis, 20, is charged with being a felon in possession of a handgun.
On June 2, 20-year-old Jasmine Harris was struck in the chest with a projectile that police think is from a 9 mm bullet. She was an innocent bystander, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer has said.
Harris was taken to a hospital, where she died. Six other people also were shot.
Davis hasn't been charged in Harris' death or with shooting anyone else at the scene.
Omaha Police Detective Matt Backora testified in court Friday that multiple witnesses said Davis displayed a handgun before shooting several times at a group of about 15 Crips gang members.
Someone from the other group returned fire.
Two different types of shell casings — seven .40-caliber casings and 10 9 mm casings — were found at the scene of the June 2 shooting near 11th and Farnam Streets following the Taste of Omaha event.
Backora said that at least three witnesses saw Davis take a handgun from a friend's waistband before the shooting occurred. The area where witnesses said Davis was standing matched where the .40-caliber shell casings were scattered on the ground, Backora said.
Joe Howard, Davis' attorney, said police have not recovered any gun in connection with the shooting and argued that witnesses could have seen a BB or pellet gun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.